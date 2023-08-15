WINK News

‘Very rare’ beaked whale discovered floating on shallow Florida Keys sandbar

Writer: Paul Dolan
Published: Updated:
beaked whale
FWC officer pointing at the dead beaked whale. CREDIT: DPMMR

Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder identified an incredibly rare beaked whale seen bleeding on the Northwest sandbar of Tavernier Island in the Florida Keys.

According to DPMMR, on Sunday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was alerted to unconfirmed reports of a live dolphin bleeding at the sandbar.

When crews approached the marine mammal, they determined the animal was a deep-water species of beaked whale called a Mesoplodont. Unfortunately, the rare animal was declared to be dead.

beaked whale
Beaked whale floating on a Florida Keys sandbar. CREDIT: DPMMR

These marine mammals ordinarily dwell in waters 300 meters deep or deeper.

On Tuesday, a necropsy will be done on the marine mammal by DPMMR, in conjunction with FWC and team members from the Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards. Also, crews will take measurements and samples from the beaked whale with the intention of finding a cause of death.

beaked whale
A man doing a hands-on examination. CREDIT: DPMMR
beaked whale
The head of the marine mammal seen in the Florida Keys. CREDIT: DPMMR

FWC, DPMMR and Gumbo Limbo worked closely together when responding to the scene.

Call 1-888-404-FWCC if you see a marine mammal in distress.

