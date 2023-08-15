von Arx Wildlife Hospital staying open despite Conservancy’s temporary closure

Eastern cottontails huddled in the corner of their entryway at Nature Center hospital. CREDIT: CONSERVANCY OF SOUTHWEST FLORIDA

The von Arx Wildlife Hospital will stay open while the Conservancy of Southwest Florida Nature Center closes temporarily from Sept. 3 to 26.

According to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, the wildlife hospital will stay open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. despite the Nature Center temporarily closing for building and maintenance.

Even though the Nature Center will not be open, administrative offices will.

The Conservancy’s standard hours should resume at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The von Arx Wildlife Hospital annually admits over 4,200 injured, sick and orphaned native animals. Contact them at 239-262-2273 if you find injured or orphaned native wildlife. You can call them between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., all week long.

