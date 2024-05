Man riding a bike in Fort Myers. CREDIT: WINK News

Cyclists in Florida are in more danger than in any other state, amassing nearly 50 more deadly crashes involving a cyclist than the second-highest rated state of California, a new study revealed.

A new study using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s crash reports in 2022 shows there were 223 fatal crashes involving a cyclist in Florida.

Florida accumulated 3,298 total fatal crashes, enough to be the second-highest total in the country. The only state that had more was California, with 4,109. As the second most deadliest state for crashes involving a cyclist, California had 176.

Not only does Florida lead in the total number of fatal crashes involving a cyclist, it also has the highest percentage of fatal crashes involving a cyclist at 6.76%.

Hawaii had the second-highest percentage at 6.31%. However, that number doesn’t seem as high considering that seven deadly crashes involving a cyclist happened out of 111 total deadly crashes in the state.

Louisiana, Utah, New York and California were the next four states with the highest percentage of deadly crashes involving a cyclist, ranging from 5.4% to 4.28%.

Nebraska and Rhode Island are the only states without any fatal crashes involving a cyclist, making them the safest states for cyclists.

The study was conducted and released by Ohio Personal Injury Law Firm John Fitch on National Bike to Work Day.