People lending Joe a hand to fix up his house CREDIT WINK News

WINK News has been following the story of a Fort Myers Beach man who had just about lost all of his hope.

After Joe Salvaggio lost his wife, Hurricane Ian hit. As Joe struggled to rebuild, the community gathered around him giving him a new lease on life.

Joe Salvaggio, hopes lifted at last CREDIT WINK News

Over two-dozen people have shown up to Joe’s house to clean up his entire property. Rick on the Roof also visited Joe to help out.

Even the Mayor of Fort Myers Beach, Dan Allers saw the story and is giving Joe a hand.