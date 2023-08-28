Collier County sees decreased early summer tourism numbers, predictions point to slow start to tourist season

Collier County tourism numbers are returning to where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Joseph St. Germain, president of Downs & St. Germain Research, this week presented June visitor metrics to the county’s Tourist Development Council, showing a slower month for tourism than anticipated. Although the numbers show visitors stayed one night longer on average compared to June 2022, total visitor days and direct spending were down 16%.

The Ritz Carlton, Naples remained closed for renovation in June, however its reopening in early July is anticipated to alleviate the decreased spending and visitation. St. Germain said the decrease in visitation also is largely due to a smaller number of day-trippers from neighboring areas.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.