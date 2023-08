As Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida’s big bend, the city Cape Coral is still repairing from Hurricane Ian.

Residents are concerned about the storm’s effect to their city.

Chris Snyder, a Cape Coral resident, is an example. His roof is still not fully repaired. There is a white shrink wrap that is covering his whole roof.

On some areas of his roof, that white shrink wrap is the only thing between the inside of his home and the outside, making it vulnerable to the oncoming rain.