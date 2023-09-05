Crash with injuries shuts down I-75 North, near mile marker 86

A crash on Interstate 75 north at mile marker 86 has closed portions of Alligator Alley to the west of the Everglades City exit.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, lanes are being closed on and off, Tuesday, as of 3 p.m., and some drivers are occasionally being allowed around the blocked road.

Officials said that ambulances arrived at the scene and transported two people to the hospital.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.