SWFL High School Football: Week 3

Week 3 of the high school football season is headlined by two of the top teams facing off in a must see matchup. In the WINK News Game of the Week, Bishop Verot travels to Dunbar to face the Tigers. Both teams were a game short of the state finals a year ago. This year, both are determined to get back there and go even further.
Bishop Verot at Dunbar
Bishop Verot routs Dunbar 49-14 to end Dunbar’s county game winning streak at 18.
South Fort Myers at North Fort Myers
South Fort Myers hangs on to beat North Fort Myers 14-7.
Gulf Coast at Port Charlotte
Port Charlotte shuts out Gulf Coast 38-0 in the team’s first regular season home game since Sept. 2022.
SFCA at Community School of Naples
Community School of Naples dominates SFCA 44-0 in the team’s home opener.
Friday Games:
Fort Myers 38 Riverdale 14
Cape Coral 13 Bonita Springs 7 (OT)
Mariner 46 Ida Baker 6
Naples 33 Immokalee 17
Oasis 25 Canterbury 18
East Lee County 33 Island Coast 7
Lake Gibson 26 Lehigh 20
Lemon Bay 42 Gateway 10
Estero 24 Cypress Lake 0
Manatee 46 Charlotte 7
George Jenkins 46 DeSoto 7
Bartow 24 Golden Gate 13
Monsignor Pace 41 Lely 6
LaBelle 26 St. John Neumann 14
Cardinal Mooney 37 ECS 17
Moore Haven 40 Westminster Christian 20
Lake Brantley 61 Palmetto Ridge 26
Delray American Heritage 41 Aubrey Rogers 6
First Baptist 44 American Collegiate 22
Gateway Charter 45 Trinity Prep 0
Donahue Catholic 47 The Classical Academy of Sarasota 6