Top prize Florida Lottery ticket sold in North Fort Myers expires on Saturday

An unclaimed top prize from a Florida lottery FANTASY 5 game worth more than $40,000 sold in North Fort Myers must be collected before Saturday’s deadline.

According to a release from the Florida Lottery, the FANTASY 5 winning numbers for the March 20 drawing worth $42,631 were 05-06-19-23-28.

The winning ticket was a Quick Pick ticket sold at a Winn-Dixie on 5690 Bayshore Rd. in North Fort Myers.

The Florida Lottery explains the FANTASY 5 game as “a pari-mutuel game in which players win the top prize by matching 5-of-5 winning numbers drawn in any order.”

More than $5 billion in prizes have been won by more than one billion FANTASY 5 and FANTASY 5 with EZmatch winners and has created 16 millionaires over the course of the game’s inception.

The deadline to claim the top prize from the winning FANTASY 5 ticket is this Saturday at midnight.

