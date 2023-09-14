Florida Ethics Commission dismisses complaint against Lee County Commissioner

Alva farmland owned by Lee County Commissioner Mike Greenwell, rezoned for development. Credit: WINK News

The Florida Ethics Commission has dismissed a complaint over an ethics violation against Lee County Commissioner Mike Greenwell.

Mike Greenwell was accused of violating ethics over his former role as the Lee Civic Center liaison, given its one-mile proximity to his personal property.

That property was rezoned to become a shopping center and apartment complex planned for 76 acres of land off State Road 31, just over the Wilson Pigott Bridge in Alva.

The ethics commission dismissed the claim for lack of legal sufficiency.