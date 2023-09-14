A view into the financial life of Lee County school teachers

Lee County school teachers say they’re still not ready to call a contract strike, but they continue to reach out to WINK News to show how hard it is for them to make ends meet.

FILE: Lee County students. Photo via WINK News.

Brigette Rivette teaches second grade at Franklin Park Elementary. Her annual salary is $48,500.

After taxes and other deductions, Brigette said she takes home $3276.72 a month.

Here’s how she spends it each month:

Rent – $925

Water – $100

Electricity – $350

Phone bill – $150

Car insurance – $180

Car payment – $390

Credit cards – $250

Child’s dance class – $40

Internet – $80

Doctor bills for her pregnancy – $300

Netflix/Disney/Amazon – $30

What’s left is $481.72. Gas isn’t on the list, nor are tolls or anything extra or emergency funds. Food is not on the list either because, Rivette said, she gets a lot of it from food banks.

“I really want to stay. I want to make a way or find a way to make it work, but it’s getting scarier and scarier,” said Rivette. “It’s really heartbreaking because you don’t want to leave, but it’s like you kind of are getting forced to.”

Mica Burton and Lexie Young felt like they had no choice so they both quit.

Burton has three children. When she worked at the district, at both Cypress Lake and Challenger Middle Schools, her husband was in school.

She couldn’t support her family, and she left for private school.

“It was impossible to make ends meet with the pay because it’s impossible in the 12 years that I’ve been in education in this county. It has been worse and worse and worse every single year,” Burton said.

Lexie Young spent years at South Fort Myers High. Her husband is disabled and they have two sons. At some point, he will not be able to work. Young said her teacher’s salary wasn’t enough for them to live on.

“I need to be the sole provider, or at least have a good enough paying job that I can balance it out, better than teaching,” said Young.

Superintendent Doctor Christopher Bernier has refused to talk about teacher pay and the ongoing teacher shortage, but he did address the district’s teachers during Wednesday’s school board workshop.

“This board is committed to them and to finding a pathway forward within a balanced budget to try to give them the compensation that they believe they deserve and we feel that they have earned,” said Bernier.

Bernier went on to say because the district and the teachers union are in contract talks, it would be inappropriate for him to say anything more.