DeSoto County mother gives birth on the side of the road

A night that a family will never forget happened last week. While driving in DeSoto County, Kaneisha Nembhard, who was pregnant, felt weird.

The next thing she knew, she was pulled over on Kings Highway and her new baby girl was lying in the front seat.

Now, that newborn girl will have a story to tell for the rest of her life.

“On the way there, I’m just like, ‘she’s coming. she’s out,’ and he was just like, ‘What?’ And he looked over. Her head was in my boxers,” Kaneisha said.

Baby Kylei was not due for another week, but she could not wait for the 47-minute long drive to Shorepoint Health in North Port.

Grateful for all the help from DeSoto’s public safety team, Kaneisha and her partner DeCardo are now happy to have their healthy little girl home.