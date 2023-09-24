‘One chip challenge’ warning from Three Oaks Middle School

As the “one chip challenge” rises in popularity, Lee County School District is getting involved.
Paqui, the maker of the chip, voluntarily pulled the product after backlash from the family of a 14-year-old Massachusetts boy who died after eating the chip.
The administration at Three Oaks Middle School, Fort Myers, issued a warning about the challenge.
They sent out an email to parents, saying, “Recently, a few of our students have been copying a viral TikTok challenge called the ‘one chip challenge,’ encouraging them to eat a spicy tortilla chip. This behavior has been deemed dangerous to their health and disruptive to the school.”
A spokesperson for the chip maker said the challenge is intended for adults only.