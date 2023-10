Blue mass at Saint John the Evangelist Church in Naples (CREDIT: WINK News)

Saint John the Evangelist Church in Naples held a blue Mass to honor the first responders of Hurricane Ian.

The full Mass began at 5 p.m. Saturday with guest speaker – WINK News Anchor Lois Thome. WINK News Anchor Lois Thome speaking at the blue mass (CREDIT: WINK News)

Sept. 28 marked a full year following Hurricane Ian’s destruction.

“We all come together as one, you saw that during Ian, you see that tonight. So it just brings back those kind of feelings and just shows you how really lucky we are to be here,” said Collier County Deputy Tom Orr.