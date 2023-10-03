Colorado commit Winston Watkins Jr. back home, playing for First Baptist

A familiar name for Southwest Florida football fans, Winston Watkins Jr., is back home. This time, wearing a First Baptist Academy uniform.

“It feels great to be another Watkins and write my own legacy,” And become the next great Watkins.

The junior wide receiver comes from a football family. His cousins are Sammy and Jaylen Watkins, who both went on to win Super Bowls. He’s also cousins with current Cleveland Browns wide receiver Austin Watkins.

Family ties brought Watkins back home after playing for IMG Academy in Bradenton.

“I get to experience memories,” Watkins said. “Because I know when I get to college it’s all business. And IMG was all business of course too. So it was just like I get to have fun you know. And experience time and make memories with my family before it’s time to lock in again.”

First Baptist head coach Billy Sparacio has noticed Winston make an immediate difference.

“He’s got great football savvy,” Sparacio explained. “And the great thing about Winston right from the start he wants to be treated like everybody else.”

When it was time for Winston Watkins Jr. to make to make his debut for First Baptist Academy, he did exactly what big time players do. And that makes big time plays in big time games. In Friday’s 48-46 win over Golden Gate, Watkins posted 178 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns.

“That’s going to be all season here,” Watkins said. “You know what I’m saying, get used to it.”

Watkins, who’s committed to Deion Sanders and Colorado, is confident. More importantly, he knows what it takes to be great.

“Don’t be satisfied,” Watkins explained. “If you ever get satisfied that’s not good. Because when you get satisfied with yourself, you’re not going to get better.”