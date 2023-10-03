Teacher shortage continues after deal between union and Lee County Schools

A tentative new deal was struck between the teachers union and the Lee County School District after weeks of negotiations.

Lee County Schools and the union agreed to spread out the $32.8 million the district set aside for teachers’ salaries. The deal gives new teachers a 3.5% raise and veteran teachers with 20 years or more experience an 11.5% raise.

Teachers will vote to ratify the contract at the end of this month, but many told WINK News they will vote yes. The school board will then vote in early November.

The teacher shortage is still ongoing. However, with Lee County Schools short 196 teachers. Teachers are still covering classes.

“I believe that everybody’s really thinking outside the box on what can we do to help this,” said Debbie Jordan. “I know some of the schools had some virtual classes, which helps as well. But is that the best thing? Probably not.”

WINK News has asked Lee County Schools for an interview with school superintendent Dr. Greg Bernier for weeks. When WINK News Reporter Claire Galt asked for an interview Tuesday, the district said that won’t be possible until after the deal is signed in November.