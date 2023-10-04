Florida to distribute $40M for cybersecurity in Lee County

Florida’s lieutenant governor stopped by Sanibel to announce $40 million for cybersecurity in Lee County.

Sanibel is among the communities that will receive grants for digital infrastructure due to those areas being hit the worst by Hurricane Ian.

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Núñez said on Wednesday that this will be helpful to keep cyberhackers from attacking vulnerable people at the worst time.

“We understand the community finds themselves in a very vulnerable position, post-storm,” Núñez said. “Systems are down, and businesses have limited access, and so we want to make sure we are not providing these cyberhackers any opportunity to exploit vulnerable Floridians at a very difficult time.”

The Florida Digital Service was created in 2020 to deal with cyber security, and they are expected to launch the grant program in the coming months.