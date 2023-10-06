South Fort Myers doctor found not guilty of touching patients inappropriately

Raul Davila Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A South Fort Myers doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients has been found not guilty.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 66-year-old Raul Davila in August 2021 after several female patients claimed he touched them inappropriately during consultations.

The patients said the assaults happened at an office on College Parkway in South Fort Myers.

The Florida Department of Health suspended his medical license.

A jury found Davila not guilty of second-degree sexual assault on Thursday.