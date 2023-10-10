President Biden speaks on the attacks in Israel, confirms at least 14 US deaths

President Joe Biden gave remarks on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

“To any country – any organization – anyone thinking of taking advantage of the situation… I have one word: don’t, don’t. Our hearts may be broken but our resolve is clear,” said Biden, during the remarks Tuesday, around 2:30 p.m.

Flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden revealed there were at least 14 confirmed U.S. citizens killed in the fighting and others who have been confirmed as kidnapped.

“As President, I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans being held hostage around the world,” said Biden.

Israel has been pummeling Gaza with airstrikes since the invasion on Saturday by Hamas militants.

“Israel has a right to respond and a duty to respond,” said Biden.

The president also spoke about keeping the Iron Dome effective.

“We are going to make sure Israel does not run out of these critical assets [interceptors and ammunition] to defend its cities and its citizens,” he said.

As the President was ending his speech, he made the United States’ position clear.

“Let there be no doubt; the United States has Israel’s back. We will make sure the Jewish and Democratic State of Isreal can defend itself today, tomorrow as we always have,” said Biden.

The President and Vice President received a situation update before the speech.



We connected with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss coordination to support Israel, deter hostile actors, and protect innocent people.

He addressed the nation from the State Dining Room Tuesday afternoon.