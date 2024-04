President Joe Biden is set to appear in Tampa to give remarks during a reproductive freedom event on Tuesday.

According to the Biden campaign, the president believes that the state has the potential to turn into a blue state for the 2024 elections due to the abortion rights legislature spearheaded by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On April 1. the Florida Supreme Court ruled that the state can legally ban abortion after six weeks, with the ban scheduled to begin on May 1.

In a separate hearing, justices agreed to put an abortion rights amendment on the upcoming November ballots, giving voters a say on the matter.

Biden hopes that the abortion issue will drive voters to the booths in November, where they can decide if they want to protect the right to choose to terminate a pregnancy up to the point of viability, around 24 weeks.

