The future of abortion rights in Florida is up to the public, as the State Supreme Court has allowed the topic to appear on ballots in November.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that the state can legally ban abortion after six weeks.

The ban is scheduled to take effect at the beginning of May, with exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or to save the mother’s life.

In a separate hearing, justices agreed to put an abortion rights amendment on the upcoming November ballots, giving voters a say on the matter.

If passed, the amendment will protect abortion access until viability, which is roughly 24 weeks into a pregnancy.

The measure needs at least 60% of the vote to pass.