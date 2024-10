Tens of thousands of Floridians, and thousands more visitors that come to our state, enjoy fishing and hunting. We live in a state surrounded by water and wildlife and people have taken advantage of that.

Amendment two would forever preserve the state’s constitutional right to hunt and fish, but this leaves some worried.

If 60 percent of the vote is yes, Florida would join 23 other states with similar laws.

Matt Caldwell, the Southwest Florida Co-chair for the Yes on 2 Coalition, is all for Amendment Two.

“The goal of this amendment isn’t to create differences, but to preserve what we have, what we’ve enjoyed as Floridians for the entire existence of the state of Florida as we know it,” Caldwell said.

He said hunting and fishing are a part of Florida that must be protected. If you don’t participate in either, you most likely know someone who does.

Floridians already have the right to hunt and fish but supporters of Amendment Two argue that right could be taken away. The amendment makes sure that never happens with wording on the ballot like “a public right.”

“There’s no question that hunting and fishing are both under attack, and you can see bills, particularly in the West Coast states, that have been filed and even passed in one or the other,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell said the hunting and fishing has been targeted in other states and he said he doesn’t want to see that happen in Florida.

Others like Kate Macfall, the Florida State Director for the Humane Society of the United States, argue hunting and fishing aren’t under attack and that this amendment is not necessary. She said this amendment has been pushed by the industry, not people, and that Amendment Two has been deceptively marketed and a threat to wildlife.

“Hunting and fishing in Florida is not under attack. It’s already in statute. It’s really it translates to harmful and cruel outcomes for Florida’s wildlife. The right to hunt is already here,” Macfall said.

She told WINK News there’s no good reason for Amendment Two, especially the provision that says hunting and fishing are the preferred means of “responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife.” She fears Amendment Two would limit Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation’s scope of regulation, which could in return, increase animal cruelty.

“It would tie the hands of the FWC to make impactful, meaningful, more humane, more up-to-date modifications to the rules going forward, and it could even repeal some others that have happened in the past,” Macfall said.

The amendment does say “The amendment does not limit the authority granted to FWC,” but critics say the amendment will make it difficult for FWC to make changes in the future.

Simply put, if you vote “yes” to amendment two, you are supporting the establishment of a constitutional right to hunt and fish in Florida. A vote of “no” opposes establishing a constitutional right.

Read the full amendment here.