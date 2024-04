TikTok ban at FGCU. CREDIT: WINK News

Late Tuesday, the United States Senate passed legislation to ban the popular social media platform TikTok unless a new owner is selected.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the legislation as early as Wednesday morning.

The Chinese-owned social media juggernaut would be forced to sell the platform to avoid the threat of the ban.

The legislature is part of a $95 billion package that provides foreign aid funding to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. Biden has promised to sign the package once it reaches his desk.

Biden states that TikTok poses a threat to the US due to its ties to the Chinese Community Party and the ability to collect data on Americans.

The Chinese Community Party can also push narratives and downplay criticisms onto social media users.

The original proposal gave the social media owner ByteDance six months to divest from its U.S. subsidiary; negotiations lengthened it to nine. If the sale is already in progress, the company will get another three months to complete it.

WINK News spoke with content creator/influencer Jorge Almodovar about his opinion on the potential ban.

“People are like, ‘Oh, our security’. And to me, it’s like the security of what they will know that I’m in my house making a TikTok, but they’re not protecting me for everything,” said Almodovar. “If anything, they’re taking an opportunity away from me to become a successful entrepreneur. And it all starts and all started with TikTok.”

If the ban goes through, the app will not disappear from your cell phone; however, the app will be removed from the Apple and Android app stores.