We all spend time scrolling on apps, but some of us spend more time creating.

Now, the popular app TikTok faces a potential ban, and it’s got one viral Southwest Florida social media family wondering what’s next.

The Almodovars have almost two million followers on TikTok.

They started their TikTok after their daughter came home during Covid.

Jorge Almodovar said, “She says we just started TikTok. And I was like, What? What is that? So, you know, long behold, we tried it. And everything just took off.”

They call themselves the Swagmodovars. They create funny skits together and spread comedy with the world.

Aracelis Almodovar said, “It’s not just an application, we’ve created a whole bunch of relationships, friends, like a movement, honestly as well. Like it all started with laughter heals.”

But a TikTok ban might take one way they connect with people and make a living.

Jorge Almodovar said, “By taking this away, you are taking something from the American people.”

WINK News Reporter Annalise Iraoa spoke with the Almodovars about the possible ban.

They say there are more serious issues in the world that ought to take precedence rather than banning a popular app.

Jorge Almodovar said, “People are like, Oh, our security. And to me, it’s like the security of what, what, what are they going to know that I’m in my house making a TikTok. They’re not protecting me for everything. If anything, they’re they’re taking an opportunity away from me to really become a successful entrepreneur. And it all starts and all started with TikTok.”

Brandon Almodovar, “I feel like if they take that down, it just trashes everything. And it makes it 10 times harder for everybody.”

But if TikTok is banned, they’re confident they’ll find other ways to spread joy and laughter.

Aracelis Almodovar said, “I feel like whichever way it’s gonna go, our family, we’re going to figure it out, and a lot of other creators, and we’re going to use it to motivate us and something new, like something new is going to come out in replacement to this.”