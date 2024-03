A TikTok ban in the United States is one step closer to reality after House Bill 7521 passed in the House with bipartisan support.

The legislation could ban TikTok in the U.S. if its Beijing-based parent company, Byte-Dance, doesn’t sell its stake in the app.

“I mean, it makes me worried,” said Rachel Urmin, a student at FGCU.

Tiktok has been a way for people to connect, make money, and potentially start a career. Many people in Southwest Florida have mixed opinions on the potential ban.

If you want to put college students in the hot seat, just ask them how long they spend on the app.

Urmin said she spends anywhere from one to four hours on TikTok.

However, not everyone would be upset to see the app go away.

“TikTok is just mindless scrolling, in my opinion. So, I don’t really care,” said student Rebecca Mitchell. “I mean, maybe people need to go touch grass anyways. Maybe we’re fine without it!”

Some think the ban could even be beneficial for their mental health.

“I don’t use it anymore, and I’ve already seen such a benefit in my life,” said Reyna Hodgekins

This bill isn’t a law yet since it still needs to be approved by the Senate.

If approved, the bill would later be signed by President Biden, who said previously that he would.