Two teenagers suspected of breaking into Kias using a screwdriver face several charges out of Volusia County.

Body camera footage shows deputies pursuing the stolen Kia and arresting the teens.

The Sheriff’s office Facebook post reads in part:

On Dec. 19, deputies spotted a stolen Kia Soul minutes after it was reported. The driver fled, and the car was later found crashed and abandoned. Two juveniles were tracked down in the area and confirmed to be the occupants. Detectives were able to connect them to several other cases as well. A Deltona resident aware of the TikTok trend also helped us out that day by reporting two Kia Souls that sped past his house. Air One was able to spot the second Kia, also abandoned in the area, and led deputies to it. The female passenger seen in the video was not charged, but a second male suspect involved in the trend was identified and arrested.

Investigators believe the 15- and 17-year-old were influenced by a TikTok trend that shows people how to steal newer models of Hyundais and Kias.

In October, teens in Fort Myers were busted for participating in the same trend. They were 13 and 14 and called themselves the 239 Kia boys.

Law enforcement believe teens are doing this in an attempt to get likes on social media.