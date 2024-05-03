Man accused of fatal shooting of truck driver appears in court

A man facing second-degree murder charges following an altercation with a pickup truck driver made an appearance in court.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Perkins, 23, was allegedly feuding with the victim following a confrontation on a public roadway.

Deputies stated that following the interaction on Sunday, Perkins fired at least 17 rounds from his AR-15 into the rear of the cab and in the truck bed.

The judge decided that Perkins would be held in jail without bond on Tuesday, deeming that there was no explanation for the actions conducted by the defendant.

During his court appearance, Perkins made several facial expressions, including laughter and shaking his head, when deputies and the surviving witness took the stand.

The deputy who responded to the Sunday shooting stated that they believed Perkins had gotten into an argument and had told the victim not to hit his dog and then started shooting when the victims tried to leave.

Perkins’s defense stated that his actions were done out of defense, as he felt threatened and scared for his pets.

The judge stated that it was not enough of a threat to justify his alleged actions.