Fixing failed back surgeries

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The victim of the Martin Luther King Boulevard shooting has been identified as a local social media influencer.
More than a million and a half people in the U.S. undergo back surgery each year. However, classic back surgery has one of the highest failure rates of any surgery.
Picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian has been difficult for many and moving on can impact our wallets.
FGCU pitcher Dylan Wolff is living the dream playing for the hometown team after he overcame a labrum injury.
Violence at a Lehigh Acres Middle school was captured and posted online.
After a series of private friends and family events this week, The Turtle Club will reopen May 5 and begin taking reservations again May 6.
Jimmie “The Beef Guy” Hart opened the first Jimmie The Beef Guy in 2021 on the southeast corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41.
Wildlife officials euthanized a distressed smalltooth sawfish that was rescued from Cudjoe Bay in the Florida Keys where it was swimming in circles.
Police hope someone can help identify the driver of an SUV involved in the shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Michigan Avenue.
The Richards Building in downtown Fort Myers, aged 101 years, recently underwent a controversial transformation with a fresh coat of white paint, defying a stop-work order and sparking public outrage.
November 8, 2021, Jake Pfeiffer took his own life. His mom shared Jake’s story with WINK News in the hopes of saving another life.
A man facing second-degree murder charges following an altercation with a pickup truck driver made an appearance in court.
A popular Naples restaurant is cleaning up after an SUV partially crashed into it, but luckily, nobody was hurt.
The 20th annual Hibiscus Festival at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda begins Friday morning and runs all weekend.
A senior caretaker has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $70,000 of her patients’ jewelry and pawning it.
More than a million and a half people in the U.S. undergo back surgery each year. However, classic back surgery has one of the highest failure rates of any surgery.
They call it failed back surgery syndrome, and it means patients get no relief from their pain.
There is now an option that may give patients a second chance.
Click the video for the full story.