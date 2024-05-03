WINK News

Fixing failed back surgeries

More than a million and a half people in the U.S. undergo back surgery each year. However, classic back surgery has one of the highest failure rates of any surgery.

They call it failed back surgery syndrome, and it means patients get no relief from their pain.

There is now an option that may give patients a second chance.

Click the video for the full story.

