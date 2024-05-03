Frustrated Lehigh parents want action after violent school fights go viral online

WINK News
Violence at a Lehigh Acres Middle school was captured and posted online.
Haymakers in the hallways, fights on buses and beatdowns in bathrooms.
The school has since responded and said the kids involved have been disciplined.
Some parents from Lemuel Teal Middle School are concerned that kids have opened an account to post fight videos and are hoping something can be done to take down the videos. They are also calling for more discipline from school leaders for these actions.
Parents we spoke with said they wish there was tougher discipline in schools to prevent this from happening.
“Those are our babies, so yeah, I’m glad I actually found that account, but do I want to shut down? Yeah! I don’t think that’s OK for them to be spreading that violence,” said Meghan Topham, mom to a 6th grader at LTMS.
School principal Dr. Joseph Restino said on a Lehigh Acres Facebook group that some of the videos are on campus and are not a recent incident, and they have reported the social media pages posting these videos without response.
He added that they “discipline students who record video of fights for violating the cell phone policy.”
The school gave WINK News the following quote: “Sadly, school fight video pages are a national problem. Our schools routinely report these pages to the social media companies with no response.”
Additionally, they said, “It is nearly impossible for school staff to determine the owners of these pages, so we do what we can. Any student identified recording an altercation is subject to discipline per the code of conduct for violating the cell phone policy.”