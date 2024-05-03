Distressed endangered sawfish euthanized nearly a month after rescue

The rescued sawfish in the temporary holding tank at Mote’s facility: CREDIT: MOTE MARINE LAB AND AQUARIUM

Wildlife officials have euthanized a smalltooth sawfish rescued from Cudjoe Bay in the Florida Keys where it was found swimming in circles.

According to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, the distressed smalltooth sawfish was euthanized on Thursday, nearly a month after it was rescued from the Florida Keys.

A few days after the rescue, on April 11, sawfish experts decided it was safe to move the sawfish to a different Mote quarantine facility in Sarasota.

The goal was to rehabilitate the smalltooth sawfish and then eventually release it back into its habitat.

However, after the sawfish’s condition deteriorated, it was decided to humanely euthanize it under guidance from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“It was always our cautious hope to be able to utilize the best available science for the rehabilitation and release of the sawfish,” said Dr. Michael P. Crosby, President & CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. “Although heartbreaking, this outcome was not surprising. Mote’s several decades of active rescue and rehabilitation efforts have taught us that these efforts aren’t always successful in fully rehabilitating compromised stranded animals. Mote has extensive experience treating sick and injured marine wildlife, and we worked restlessly for 24 hours a day to provide the most advanced treatment available. Sadly, even with our best efforts, the animal was ultimately too compromised to recover.”

Smalltooth Sawfish rescued from Florida Keys by Mote. CREDIT: Mote Marine Laboratory

It remains unclear what caused the sawfish to become distressed in the first place.

In the hope of finding some answers, FWC is set to perform a necropsy on the animal.

However, a cause of death is not always discovered during such procedures. Also, the length of time to get a comprehensive understanding of the animal’s condition could take months.

"The Mote, NOAA, FWC, and Ripley's staff exhibited tremendous dedication, compassion, partnership, and skill in providing vital care to this animal in need, and are to be commended for their efforts," said Crosby. "Mote remains committed to providing FWC and NOAA with significant ongoing assistance and support of our expert veterinary and animal husbandry staff and scientists across diverse disciplines, along with our significant specialized marine species quarantine facilities for the rescue and rehabilitation of distressed smalltooth sawfish. This is an unprecedented partnership initiative that is at the core of our mission – using the best available science and technology to rescue, restore, and conserve our precious marine species, habitats, and ecosystems."

Mote will continue responding to distressed sawfish reports and attempting more rescue efforts when possible and at the request of FWC and NOAA.

Report all sawfish observations (healthy, sick, injured or dead) to 844-472-9347 or send an email to sawfish@myfwc.com

Report abnormal fish behavior and fish kills to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Fish Kill Hotline at 800-636-0511 or click here to make an online report.

Click here to donate and support the Sawfish Rescue Initiative.