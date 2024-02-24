$20K reward offered after finding endangered smalltooth sawfish missing its snout

A beached sawfish in shallow water with a cut-off rostrum. Credit: NOAA Fisheries.

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information after finding a highly endangered species dead and missing part of its body near Key West.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries, an investigation is underway after finding a dead smalltooth sawfish missing its distinguished saw-like snout, also known as a Rostrum. NOAA OLE encountered a sawfish carcass with cut off rostrum. Credit: NOAA Fisheries

The animal was found on Jan. 31 in Geiger Key’s shallow waters, just outside Key West.

Authorities believe the rostrum was removed from the critically endangered species sometime between late Jan. 30 and early Jan. 31. Location and surrounding area where the dead sawfish was found. Credit: NOAA Fisheries.

NOAA is asking for any information about who was responsible for injuring the endangered smalltooth sawfish or removing the animal’s rostrum.

“We are offering a reward up to $20,000 for information leading to a criminal conviction or the assessment of a civil penalty. Call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at (800) 853-1964. Tips may be left anonymously, but you must include your name and contact information to be eligible for the reward,” a NOAA news release says.

NOAA wants information leading to the successful identification and/or successful prosecution of the person or people responsible and/or an arrest, conviction or civil penalty assessment.

The smalltooth sawfish can grow up to 16 feet long and spend most of their time in shallow, coastal waters. In Southwest Florida, the species is known to live from Charlotte Harbor down to the Everglades and the Florida Keys. World map providing approximate representation of the smalltooth sawfish’s range.

Interestingly, it’s been learned that Charlotte Harbor is an important nursery and research area for this critically endangered species.

The smalltooth sawfish was listed as endangered in 2003, making them the first marine fish to be federally protected.

Under the Endangered Species Act, it is illegal to catch, harm, harass, or kill an endangered sawfish. This means possessing, selling, carrying, or transporting sawfish or parts of sawfish, such as the rostrum, is also unlawful.

The species’ population plummeted in the second half of the 20th century from habitat loss associated with coastal development and accidental capture in fisheries.

The smalltooth sawfish is one of five species of sawfish. They belong to a group of fish that includes rays, skates and sharks.