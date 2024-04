Scientists conducting a necropsy for a smalltooth sawfish. CREDIT: FWC

Florida wildlife officials have updated the sawfish mortality numbers that have been happening during the ongoing abnormal fish behavior event in the Florida Keys.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 38 endangered sawfish mortalities have been reported to the commission as of Wednesday. Close up of an endangered smalltooth sawfish necropsy. CREDIT: FWC

In the Florida Keys Abnormal Fish Behavior Event FWC report, 426 fish kill hotline reports have been filed, 211 fish samples have been collected and 163 water samples have been collected.

These numbers have increased since the March 27 report. At that time, 365 fish kills had been reported, and 203 fish samples and 138 water samples had been collected.

“The smalltooth sawfish was the first marine fish to receive federal protection as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act in 2003. They were historically found in coastal waters from Texas to North Carolina, but now generally only found in Florida,” says the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries website. Smalltooth sawfish held up before necropsy. CREDIT: FWC

“We suspect that total mortalities are greater, since sawfish are negatively buoyant and thus unlikely to float after death,” said Adam Brame, NOAA Fisheries’ sawfish recovery coordinator. “Given the limited population size of smalltooth sawfish, the mortality of at least two dozen sawfish could have an impact on the recovery of this species.”

More than 50 species have been impacted by the bizarre Florida Keys mortality event. Some of the impacted species include the Atlantic Needlefish, Atlantic Stingray, Ballyhoo, Bigeye Scad, Blacktip Shark, Blue Runner, Blue Striped Grunt, Bonnethead Shark and many more.

“Reports of spinning fish from the Florida Keys started in the fall of 2023 and smalltooth sawfish mortalities were first reported in January 2024. It is possible that these two events could be related,” says the FWC website. CREDIT: FWC

52 fish have been sent to the University of South Alabama for analyses from FWC.

The updated report says after conducting all of the necropsies so far, “There are no signs of a communicable pathogen and specimens were negative for bacterial infection.”

Authorities also don’t think dissolved oxygen, salinity, pH and temperature are the suspected reason for the fish’s behavior or kills. Scientists examining the animal. CREDIT: FWC

FWC has conducted necropsies on several recovered smalltooth sawfish. They analyzed blood and tissue samples from the collected animals.

Recently, the NOAA Fisheries began coordinating an emergency response for the endangered smalltooth sawfish mortality event.

“If the opportunity presents itself, this would be the first attempt ever to rescue and rehabilitate smalltooth sawfish from the wild,” said Brame. “We’re hopeful for positive outcomes from these rescue attempts and grateful to our partners for their support as we work to protect this endangered species.” Necropsy of the endangered species. CREDIT: FWC

Other organizations helping the emergency response include Havenworth Coastal Conservation, Ripley’s Aquariums, Mote Marine Laboratory and Dynasty Marine Associates, Inc.

Report any fish kills to the Fish Kill Hotline at 800-636-0511. Authorities don’t recommend you swim where there are dead fish.

It’s still unclear what is causing the endangered sawfish to die. You can help by reporting fish concerns, reporting sawfish concerns or other species. FWC locates the reported dead sawfish. CREDIT: FWC

Click here to submit an online fish kill report.

Click here for more information on reporting a sawfish sighting to FWC.