Alligator using water-lettuce as camouflage seen in Collier County

An alligator was seen attempting to upgrade its camouflage by dragging some water-lettuce along its scaley armor-plated back.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, water-lettuce can become problematic and cause environmental damage. This gator dressed up in water lettuce for Halloween! Live green! Save blue! Protect our water and this guy’s view. 🐊 For #FloridaFriendly information go to: https://t.co/Al2C3yjjmw#Ecoween 🎃 #LiveGreenSaveBlue #CollierCounty https://t.co/q5TbdlwOnI pic.twitter.com/Ur0IiwGGp6 — Collier County Government (@CollierGov) October 10, 2023

When water-lettuce grows together, blanketing the top of the water, native plants under the surface don’t get enough sunshine. They can also lower water levels because this plant increases evaporation rates over open areas of water.

