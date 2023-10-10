Alligator using water-lettuce as camouflage seen in Collier County

An alligator was seen attempting to upgrade its camouflage by dragging some water-lettuce along its scaley armor-plated back.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, water-lettuce can become problematic and cause environmental damage.
When water-lettuce grows together, blanketing the top of the water, native plants under the surface don’t get enough sunshine. They can also lower water levels because this plant increases evaporation rates over open areas of water.
