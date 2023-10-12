DeSantis signs executive order for Israel rescue operations

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on X that he has approved an executive order authorizing rescue operations in Israel.

DeSantis said the rescue operation will “bring Floridians home and transport supplies to our allies.” Today I signed an executive order authorizing rescue operations in Israel to bring Floridians home and transport supplies to our allies.



We will not leave our residents behind.



To the many Floridians who are stuck in Israel, trying to get home — help is on the way. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 12, 2023

Many departments in the state have deployed resources for impacted communities to ensure that “Florida does not tolerate the harassment of its citizens and to prevent terrorist activities.”

Protective operations have already been deployed in many major Florida cities, including Fort Myers and Miami.

DeSantis attacked the Biden Administration in the executive order stating that the administration failed to launch any form of rescue operations for Americans stranded in the region.

The order also stated the Biden Administration did not provide information requested by the State of Florida about any plans for such operations.

DeSantis has released a link for those in need of evacuation. Click here to fill out the form.