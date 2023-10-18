Fentanyl, heroin and crack-filled purse hurled from car on Fowler Street

Charles Davis Jr. Mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

Authorities discovered fentanyl, heroin, crack, cocaine and more when they tried pulling over a driver for speeding and swerving.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Charles Davis Jr., 34, threw a black purse out of a window while an officer was trying to pull him over Tuesday on Fowler Street.

Police said Davis did not seem to want to stop despite their lights or sirens.

Eventually, he did stop and was taken into custody.

Inside the purse, officers found fentanyl, heroin, crack, cocaine, synthetic cathinone, aka bath salts, and synthetic cannabinoids.

Davis was booked at the Lee County Jail and faces multiple felonies.