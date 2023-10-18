First look at a new affordable housing community coming to North Fort Myers

CREDIT: ReVital Development Group

The landscape along U.S. 41 in North Fort Myers is changing. A new affordable housing community should start to take shape next year.

The company describes Hermosa North Fort Myers as “truly affordable housing units” dedicated to people 62 and older. The developer noted Phase I will include 72 units for “income-qualifying residents earning 60% of the area medium income and below.”

The development will be built along N. Cleveland Avenue, north of Littleton Road. It is slated to get off the ground in the spring of 2024.

