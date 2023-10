Woman sought by Marco Island police for suspected burglary. CREDIT: MARCO ISLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Marco Island police are seeking help identifying a woman suspected in a reported residential burglary.

According to the Marco Island Police Department, the woman is suspected of entering the condos at 130 North Collier Blvd. in Marco Island on Oct. 1.

Shortly after entering the condo, an alarm sounded off, and the woman ran away.

Call 239-389-3942 or email aorcutt@cityofmarcoisland.com if you have any information or can identify the suspect in the picture.