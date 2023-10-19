Protecting your heart during cancer treatment

An unwelcome side effect of cancer treatment can be damage to the heart. With treatments and survival rates improving, many cancer patients eventually need heart help.

The new specialty of cardio-oncology deals with conditions including blood clots, arrhythmia, and heart failure resulting from cancer treatment. Lee Health recently put together a team that focuses on minimizing heart damage before, during, and even years after cancer treatment.

