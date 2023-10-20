SWFL High School Football: Week 9

Thursday, Oct. 19:
IMG Blue 13 Community School of Naples 41
Clewiston 27 Inlet Grove 13
Cypress Lake 8 at South Fort Myers 28
Fort Myers 51 at Tampa Catholic 48
Friday, Oct. 20:
Naples 17 American Heritage Plantation 38
Cardinal Mooney 14 Bishop Verot 50
Lehigh 39 North Fort Myers 14
Braden River 21 Charlotte 10
Mulberry 35 Ida Baker 0
Island Coast 13 Gateway 7
Estero 22 at Mariner 14
Golden Gate 49 at Bonita Springs 9
Barron Collier 47 Lely 29
St. John Neumann 44 SFCA 12
Dunbar 35 East Lee County 7
LaBelle 32 Avon Park 10
First Baptist 44 Lemon Bay 13
Aubrey Rogers 14 Canterbury 32
Bayshore 62 at Marco Island Academy 0
DeSoto 0 Osceola 42
St. Stephen’s 29 Oasis 7
North Port 7 at Hardee 20
Gateway Charter 24 Marathon 21