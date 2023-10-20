WINK News

SWFL High School Football: Week 9

Thursday, Oct. 19:

IMG Blue 13 Community School of Naples 41

Clewiston 27 Inlet Grove 13

Cypress Lake 8 at South Fort Myers 28 

Fort Myers 51 at Tampa Catholic 48

Friday, Oct. 20:

Naples 17 American Heritage Plantation 38

Cardinal Mooney 14 Bishop Verot 50

Lehigh 39 North Fort Myers 14 

Braden River 21 Charlotte 10

Mulberry 35 Ida Baker 0

Island Coast 13 Gateway 7

Estero 22 at Mariner 14

Golden Gate 49 at Bonita Springs 9

Barron Collier 47 Lely 29

St. John Neumann 44 SFCA 12

Dunbar 35 East Lee County 7

LaBelle 32 Avon Park 10

First Baptist 44 Lemon Bay 13

Aubrey Rogers 14 Canterbury 32

Bayshore 62 at Marco Island Academy 0

DeSoto 0 Osceola 42

St. Stephen’s 29 Oasis 7

North Port 7 at Hardee 20

Gateway Charter 24 Marathon 21

