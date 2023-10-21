Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk in Naples

Naples celebrates the return of the Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk.

North Collier Regional Park was embraced in pink on Saturday morning as people gathered to walk, thinking of loved ones.

“The support really helps, you know we don’t battle this alone so to me that’s the best,” said Jessica Clark, a breast cancer thriver.

WINK News Anchors Lois Thome and Lindsey Sablan emceed the event. The walk was canceled in 2022 due to Hurricane Ian, but everyone is making full strides this year.

“It’s so awesome just to be here because this year is the first year that we’ve had so many patients come out. So it’s bigger and bigger every year. I just love you see that it’s growing because there are so many people: 1 in 8. Everyone knows someone who has either had it, or their friend has had it or their sister has had it,” said Doctor Elizabeth Arguelles, a breast cancer surgeon and co-chair of the walk.

The walk is an annual event that you can register for if you missed this year. There are also ways to donate year-round to help the American’s Cancer Society combat cancer.