Location of of crash on Tamiami Trail (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

A pedestrian was killed from a vehicle crash along Tamiami Trail in Charlotte County.

The victim was crossing the Northbound travel lanes of US-41 in Port Charlotte on Saturday night. The front of the vehicle collided with the victim.

He sustained critical injuries from the crash and was transported to the nearest hospital. He was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.