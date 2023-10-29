3 arrested, 1 on the run after pursuit across southern Florida

The Mercedes Sedan Impounded by FHP (CREDIT: Florida Highway Patrol

A rapid pursuit across parts of southern Florida resulted in the arrests of three people suspected to be involved in multiple robberies, wanted by several agencies.

The Collier Sheriff’s Office notified Florida State Troopers of a stolen Range Rover traveling east on Alligator Alley on Saturday, Oct. 28. The stolen Range Rover was eventually determined to be abandoned on Interstate 75 in Broward County. The occupants of the stolen Range Rover entered a Mercedes sedan, black in color, and fled east on Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A short time later, State Troopers observed the Mercedes traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed over 140 mph on Interstate 75. State Troopers pursued the Mercedes and ended the chase with a PIT maneuver on Interstate 595, Flamingo Road.

According to State Troopers, they immediately arrested the Mercedes driver and the two occupants for multiple felonies, including reckless driving, fleeing, and eluding, grand theft auto and possession of burglary tools, etc.

The Mercedes occupants are suspected to have been involved in a string of robberies and vehicle thefts throughout Southwest and Southeast Florida. They are wanted by several different agencies.

A fourth suspect has yet to be caught that is linked with these events.