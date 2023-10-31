Plane crashes into the Florida Everglades, rescue underway

Everglades conservation. CREDIT: WINK News

Authorities are at the scene of a plane crash in the Florida Everglades around Mack’s Fish Camp.

According to a social media post from the Broward Sheriff, one person was found and rescued from the scene. #BSFR is operating on the scene of an aircraft down in the Florida Everglades near Krome Ave in the area of Mack’s Fish Camp One patient located. Rescue in progress. pic.twitter.com/3ddHCsBi48 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 31, 2023

The person recovered from the scene was transported by Miami Dade Fire Air Rescue to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

The plane crash happened near Krome Ave in the Everglades.

This is an active scene and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.