Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force deployed ahead of Helene

While some businesses in Collier County have sandbags and closed signs on their doors, others, like Vergina’s, are open and packed.
If you’re suffering from hurricane-related post-traumatic stress disorder, videos and pictures from past hurricanes can be haunting.
The Salvation Army in Lee County is being cautious and adding more beds to their shelters ahead of Helene.
The attorney for Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno has gone on the record about allegations made against the sheriff by a political rival.
In Lee County, the emergency operations center has been activated to a level 2.
The Weather Authority continues to monitor Hurricane Helene, a Category 1 storm that is now forecast to increase to a Category 4 storm before hitting the Florida Panhandle.
With Hurricane Helene expected to land on Florida’s northern Gulf Coast, Florida Power and Light are bracing for widespread power outages.
One of Naples’s lowest elevation points, the River Park community, experiences frequent flooding. They are concerned about the flooding ahead of Helene.
There are people trying to take advantage of you after the storm, so just as you are preparing your homes, it’s time to protect your wallets.
The Sanibel Fire Department is all hands on deck. They have 2 high-water vehicles on the island to ensure they can respond to your calls.
The barrier islands—from Fort Myers Beach to Little Hickory Island—could experience three to five feet of storm surge.
The historic district in Punta Gorda is known to flood during rain and storm surge events. Now, people in Punta Gorda are trying to decide whether to stay or leave after Charlotte County ordered evacuations.
Right now, many of you are working to get ready for what is to come, but some of you are running into a hard time at the stores.
WINK News kept you updated on the man Rick on the Roof, a Fort Myers Beach resident who gained notoriety for camping on his roof for six days in protest of FEMA’s new regulations.
The Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force Six has been deployed ahead of Helene.
52 members will go to affected areas throughout the state.
Some stationed in Bonita Springs left Thursday afternoon. They will head to Orlando to meet teams from all across Florida who respond to disasters and emergencies.
The team is made up of local firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics from southwest Florida.
52 crew members and their luggage, plus equipment designed to operate in situations beyond the scope of normal fire trucks, such as boats, motors, dry suits, equipment for floods, and equipment if a building collapses.
You name it, and this team does it.
It’s about a three-hour drive to Orlando, and Jason Martin, the task force leader, explained why the crew is heading that way.
“That’s where there are teams from all over Florida that are they’re going to different areas that are staging, pre-staging, and awaiting the impacts of the storm,” said Martin. “So we are already spun up, ready to go, and be able to respond as soon as we can.”
Martin told WINK News reporter Olivia Jean that he is unsure of when the team will return. The last time this team was deployed was for Tropical System Debbie.
I did see a couple of families wave goodbye as they left tonight.