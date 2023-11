Car on scene smashed in the front (CREDIT: WINK News)

A car crash shut down multiple lanes on Palm Beach Boulevard.

A red car involved in the crash was spotted on the side of the road. The front of the vehicle was wrecked. According to Lee County Deputies, a truck was also involved. Crash along Palm Beach Boulevard (CREDIT: WINK News)

According to deputies on scene, no one was hurt. All lanes of traffic have reopened.