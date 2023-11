Lee County commissioners meeting CREDIT WINK News

The Lee County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to accept nearly $4.5 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant funds for the fiscal year of 2023-24.

This annual funding is used for planning, homeless services, community development and various housing programs administered by Lee County’s Department of Human and Veteran Services to assist about 15,500 people with low and moderate household income.

Lee County is eligible for the funds because HUD has accepted Lee County’s Annual Action Plan.

The grants are through programs including Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds.