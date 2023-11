3rd Annual golf tournament

Naples Lake Country Club will host its third Annual Golf Tournament supporting Home Base Florida.

Home Base Florida is a leading organization dedicated to providing comprehensive care and support to veterans and their families.

This event promises a day of golfing excellence while raising awareness and funds for the invaluable work carried out by Home Base Florida.

The event will take place on Nov. 19, at 7 a.m. The golfing action will begin with a morning shotgun start at 8 a.m., followed by an afternoon shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Participants can look forward to a day of engaging play, camaraderie and an opportunity to impact the lives of those who have served.