If you spend more on tolls than you thought, it may be because some people are paying ten dollars to cross the Causeway into Sanibel.

The steep price could hinder Sanibel’s goal of getting more people to visit their island after Hurricane Ian.

WINK News viewers say the fee to get through the tolls has increased.

Unpaid tolls in Lee County will get rebilled starting in December as part of the new “quick pay” option.

There is a three-dollar admin fee regardless of what Lee County bridge you cross. If you don’t use a transponder, then add that to the price of the toll.

Now, LeeWay has a new invoice system for motorists using pay-by-plate.

Those with unpaid tolls in Lee County, starting from Oct. 1, 2019, will be rebilled this month. That includes crossing on the Cape Coral Bridge and the Sanibel Causeway.

The pay-by-plate website will be down starting at noon until the new system starts on Monday.

LeeWay will introduce a quick pay feature to its website, allowing users to check for unpaid tolls using their license plate number. The changes will not affect drivers who use a toll transponder prepaid account.

“Just they automatically, I guess they’re supposed to, I don’t know, send you a text or an email, or however, to let you know that you’re low on funds or something of that sort,” said Rosa Acevedo, a driver without a transponder.

“Really, the only time I go over a toll bridge is to go out to Sanibel. And I might go out there two or three times a season. Not a lot, so I didn’t feel like I go there enough to get a sun pass or one of the passes that you can get,” said Laura Stewart, another driver without a transponder.

All existing unpaid tolls will be added to the new system. Unpaid tolls after 60 days may result in a registration stop that does not allow drivers to renew their auto registration.