For her last season of college volleyball, Alexandra Zakutney wanted to try something different. The left side hitter from Canada transferred to Florida Gulf Coast from Green Bay. Seeing the team on TikTok helped sell her on the program.

“I would always see videos of blocking videos or hitting videos,” Zakutney said. “And I’m like man I really like those jerseys. First of all the jerseys are so cool. And TikTok’s were always so cool and I’m like I want to join that team.”

The senior helped the Eagles dominate conference play, winning 15 straight matches. That streak gave the team the best start to conference play in program history.

“I harp on this a lot what is the competitive response that we’re going to see when things get difficult,” FGCU volleyball head coach Matt Botsford. “And we had a lot of difficult situations present themselves.”

“When we got on that roll, we had momentum,” FGCU pin hitter Skylar English said. “We had chemistry and connection within our team.”

That chemistry propelled the Eagles to the top seed and home court for the conference tournament. FGCU is looking for its third straight ASUN title.

“This is unlike any other games,” English said. “There’s more on the line. You don’t get a second chance. So this is when you got to come out and show every one what you’re working for.

Zakutney wants this conference title so she can go back to the NCAA Tournament.

“It would be so cool! It’s full circle going my freshman year,” Zakutney explained. “We played Wisconsin their field house was packed it was insane. And I know if we get the opportunity to play wherever we go will be the same feeling. I strive for that feeling.”

FGCU opens the tournament Thursday night at 7 p.m. as they host Bellarmine.