Commissioner Rick LoCastro. Credit: WINK News.

Naples police confirmed its detectives investigated a “domestic violence complaint” involving Collier County commissioner Rick LoCastro.

The department would not release any details about the investigation, except that it submitted the facts of the case to the state attorney’s office.

LoCastro’s lawyer told WINK News there are many witnesses to an event a week and a half or two weeks ago and is confident that when the report is done, there “won’t be any issues.”

LoCastro did not return WINK News’ phone calls, texts or emails for comment.

Full disclosure: an earlier version of this story ran with an incorrect picture.